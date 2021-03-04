Becton Dickinson acquires smart medication device maker GSL Solutions

Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) announced today that it acquired smart medication device developer GSL solutions for an undisclosed amount.

Franklin Lakes, N.J.-based BD said in a news release that GSL Solutions develops devices for storing and tracking controlled substances, as well as patient-specific medications that improve the security, efficiency and compliance of medication storage. Additionally, the company possesses analytic capabilities to further improve inventory management of controlled substances, regulatory compliance and patient safety.

