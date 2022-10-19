Lab automation company Beckman Coulter Life Sciences has announced that it will return to the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) annual meeting on October 25-29 in Los Angeles to display its NGS technologies.

At booth 2037, the company will showcase its instruments and provide one-on-one demonstrations to demonstrate how its technologies can optimize next-generation sequencing (NGS) workflows in low- to high-throughput labs.

At ASHG, the company will explain its vision for how to boost the efficiency of NGS automation at a range of reaction volumes. It will also demonstrate how its technology can automate workflows and generate high-quality sequencing data.

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences will display its NGS suite, including the Biomek NGeniuS Next Generation Library Prep System, the Echo 525 Acoustic Liquid Handler and the Biomek i5 Automated Workstation. The company will also showcase its NGS cleanup reagents and the EMnetik System for plasmid prep and polymerase chain reaction cleanup.

“Given the substantial growth of the NGS market, we know labs have many questions and needs for workflow analysis and improvements,” said Amy Yoder, director of genomics product management, in a news release.

“No one wants to have their research ruined by errors or delays, so we’re especially pleased to be able to deliver solutions that provide more reliable and accurate laboratory results with significantly fewer physical steps, allowing the focus to return to the work and not the workflow.”

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences employees will also give two presentations at ASHG. The first is focused on optimizing NGS labs with automation technology, and the second is devoted to high-throughput genomics protocols and statistical design of experiments.

The company has also introduced a new feature for its Cytobank v10 platform that automates the process of manually gating flow cytometry data. The new feature is included in the v10 platform upgrade. The company notes that automatic gating can lead to a 75% reduction in time compared to manual gating of the full dataset for population identification.

Earlier this year, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences appointed Cardinal Health veteran Suzanne Foster as president.