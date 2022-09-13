Beckman Coulter Life Sciences snatches up ValitaCell

The lab automation company Beckman Coulter Life Sciences has acquired the Dublin, Ireland–based biotech company ValitaCell.

ValitaCell specializes in developing analytical technologies based on rich cell data to reduce the cost of commercializing new therapeutics.

ValitaCell boasts that its ValitaTiter product fares better than other industry IgG quantification assays in terms of speed and ease of use. ValitaCell also claims that ValitaTiter has several advantages over techniques such as ELISA and HPLC.

“ValitaCell has a proven record for delivering innovative products and we are excited to build upon our successful partnership with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences,” said Dr. Jerry Clifford, Co-Founder and CEO of ValitaCell, in a news release. “Together with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, we will advance our shared ambition to accelerate and enable the sustainable manufacture of innovative biological medicines to bring them to market faster.”

ValitaCell has secure intellectual property protections in major international markets.

The company has won a number of awards, including the Irish Pharmaceutical Awards’ Pharma Start-up of the Year in 2017. In late 2016, ValitaCell won €100,000 for winning InterTrade Ireland’s Seedcorn competition.

EU Horizon 2020 recognized ValitaCel as one of the most successful Irish companies, resulting in €2.02 million.

ValitaCell has locations in Dublin and Galway, Ireland. Facilities in those two cities will remain operational following the acquisition.

In August 2022, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences announced a partnership with Flownamics focused on the creation of an automated online technology for bioprocess culture monitoring and control. The alliance will bring together Beckman Coulter’s Vi_CEll BLU cell viability analyzer with Flownamics’ Seg-Flow S3 automated online sampling system.

In July, Beckman Coulter named Cardinal Health veteran Suzanne Foster as president.

In 2020, Indianapolis-based Beckman Coulter Life Sciences agreed to acquire m2p-labs, a German microbioreactor manufacturer.

A year earlier, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences today acquired Cytobank, a privately held, single cell data analysis SaaS company.

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is part of the Danaher family of companies.