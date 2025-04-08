BDD Pharma opens new GMP manufacturing plant

BDD announced today that it opened a new 122-square-meter GMP manufacturing facility at BioCity near Glasgow.

The company opened its facility after two years of development following a successful inspection by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) last month.

A £2 million funding round from existing investors facilitated the development of the state-of-the-art facility. Investors included leader Archangels, as well as Scottish Enterprise and new investor British Business Bank.

The GMP facility, constructed by cleanroom specialists Guardtech Group, expands BDD’s manufacturing capabilities and clinical testing services. It supports R&D for small and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies, according to a news release.

Stephen Clarke, head of quality at BDD, said: “This new additional facility provides a wonderful opportunity to generate even quicker reliable data on the safety and effectiveness of these newly developed medicines. That in turn will lead to new medicines getting into patients quicker and so improve patient health sooner, which benefits all of society.

“The outcome of the recent UK Government Inspection provided a high level of independent confidence that we are doing all the correct things, in the correct way, consistently.”

Sarah Hardy, Director and Head of New Investments at Archangels, said the investment in the new facility strengthens BDDs ability to offer end-to-end services to meet the growing market demand.

“BDD’s uniquely supports pharmaceutical companies of any size that need to act quickly or accelerate plans enabling them to navigate the complex path of getting new therapies to patients,” Hardy added.