BD partners with ten23 health on prefilled syringe manufacturing

BD (NYSE:BDX) announced today that it entered into a collaboration with ten23 health to develop a new way to track prefillable syringes (PFS).

ten23 health, a Swiss CDMO, offers drug development, filling and device assembly expertise to contribute to the product offering. It recently entered into a production collaboration with on-body drug delivery device maker Ypsomed.

The collaboration aims to pilot an RFID (radiofrequency identification) solution to improve manufacturing process efficiency. It would also provide traceability for individual units.

According to a news release, the collaboration benefits ten23 health and its customers by ensuring a higher traceability. That extends throughout both the manufacturing process and supply chain.

BD branded its new solution the iDFill individual prefillable syringe identification. It involves equipping each PFS with an RFID tag. This tag features an encoded unique serial number, called the Container Unique Identifier (CUID). This CUID can be scanned at various points of the manufacturing process, the companies say.

Through the linked drug code, filling batch, timestamps and other relevant data, the solution has full container traceability. It enables multiple applications, including automated reconciliation, mix-up prevention and investigation management. BD says the solution also helps quickly identify and trace individual units during production and beyond.

BD and ten23 believe the collaboration offers greater process visibility and efficiency.

“BD iDFill aims to transform the way we approach quality and efficiency in the fill & finish process by extending the role of the PFS from a drug container to a digital enabler,” said Patrick Jeukenne, president of BD Medical – Pharmaceutical Systems. “We expect this innovation will harness the vast potential of data in manufacturing and bring a new level of transparency to the pharmaceutical fill & finish process.”