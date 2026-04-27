BD (NYSE:BDX) announced today that it entered into a strategic, non-exclusive collaboration with Suttons Creek, a BlueRidge Life Sciences company.

The companies aim to help pharmaceutical and biotech companies more efficiently navigate the engineering, testing, quality and regulatory complexity associated with combination product development.

Under the collaboration, ZebraSci, BD’s device-agnostic combination product testing organization, is joining forces with Suttons Creek’s combination product development and systems integration expertise. ZebraSci provides objective, data-driven testing services that support informed decision-making. Its expertise spans feasibility, performance, verification and validation.

BD said the collaboration comes as pharmaceutical pipelines increasingly include biologics, GLP-1 therapies and other complex drug-device combinations. With this, development teams often face fragmented vendor ecosystems and disconnected workstreams. The companies hope to support greater coordination while preserving customers’ flexibility in selecting partners and technologies.

Together, they plan to help biotech and pharma combination product development teams navigate tight timelines and complex delivery requirements. The companies say the collaboration creates an opportunity to introduce testing and delivery considerations sooner.

Commentary from BD and Suttons Creek officials

Patrick Jeukenne, Worldwide President, BD Pharmaceutical Systems, said:

“Combination product development increasingly requires close coordination across strategy, testing and delivery system considerations. This collaboration brings together complementary expertise from both companies, helping customers reduce development risk and address regulatory considerations while maintaining choice and flexibility in how they move their programs forward.

Carolyn Dorgan, Vice President of Solutions Engineering at Suttons Creek, said:

“Combination product development spans multiple vendors and siloed workstreams, driving friction, delays, duplication, and regulatory risk. This fragmentation often drives FDA data requests stemming from misaligned strategy and testing partners—our collaboration enables a more coordinated and efficient path forward.”