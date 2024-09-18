BD launches new prefillable syringe, expands platform capacity

BD (NYSE:BDX) announced today that it launched its Neopak XtraFlow glass prefillable syringe and expanded capacity for the platform.

The company said the launch and expansion aim to serve the growing market for biologic therapies.

Neopak glass prefillable syringes address key development needs for biologic drugs, BD said in a news release. The syringes have approval for use with more than 24 indications, including Crohn’s disease, atopic dermatitis, cardiovascular disease and various rare diseases.

BD said it expanded the usability of the platform with the latest commercial release, as the Neopak XtraFlow features an 8mm needle length and thinner wall cannula to optimize the subcutaneous delivery of higher viscosity drug profiles. It achieves this by reducing injection force and time required for a fixed solution viscosity.

The company says this improvement enables pharmaceutical developers to break design barriers. It enhances flow and usability beyond today’s limits compared to a standard half-inch needle.

In addition to the enhancements, BD also integrated a high-volume manufacturing line at its Le Pont-de-Claix, France, manufacturing site. The integration increases the production capacity of a single line of Neopax syringes by sevenfold for large-scale production. The company says the addition of this line allows for more resilience with supply constraints.

“BD is seeing significant growth in the biologics segment, driven by novel drug formulations across indications such as metabolic disorders and oncology,” said Patrick Jeukenne, president of Pharmaceutical Systems. “With over 30 drugs approved across 12 markets and many more in development with the BD Neopak glass prefillable syringe platform, flexibility is crucial. As a global leader in prefillable drug-delivery systems, BD aims to evolve as rapidly as the global biologics pipeline to enable supply and delivery of these drugs for patients worldwide.”