BD is playing a crucial role delivering COVID-19 vaccines: Here’s how

Hundreds of millions of vaccine doses will require hundreds of millions of syringes from companies such as BD.

As much-hoped-for COVID-19 vaccines roll out to the public Becton Dickinson (NYSE: BDX ) faces an arguably impressive challenge: The Franklin Lakes, N.J.–based medtech giant already has commitments to provide more than 800 million needles and syringes to deliver future COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S., UK, Canada and elsewhere.

“Drug-delivery devices are really the foundation of our company, and we have a long history in supporting global immunization campaigns,” Elizabeth Woody, BD’s SVP of public affairs, explained to PPW‘s sister site Drug Delivery Business News. (Listen to the interview in our final DeviceTalks Weekly podcast of 2020 — out in the coming days.)

The stakes couldn’t be higher as global deaths from the coronavirus pandemic reach millions.

Go to DDBN and discover four insights from Woody on how BD is tackling the challenge.