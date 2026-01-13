BD (NYSE:BDX) announced today that it invested $110 million to expand its production of prefillable syringes in Columbus, Nebraska.

Franklin Lakes, New Jersey–based BD aims to expand prefillable syringe production to accelerate biologic and GLP-1 drug delivery and support pharmaceutical reshoring in the U.S. The investment brings the company’s Neopak glass prefillable syringe production to Columbus, Nebraska.

BD expects the investment to create approximately 120 new jobs and support supply resilience within its Pharmaceutical Systems portfolio. This follows the August 2025 announcement of a planned $35 million investment in U.S.-based prefilled flush syringe manufacturing, also in Columbus.

The company has continued to add more capacity to its U.S. syringe manufacturing operations, among other product lines. It continues to bulk up the U.S. operations after, in 2024, it increased capacity after the FDA issued warnings related to syringes manufactured in China. Then, BD installed new needle and syringe production lines at plants in Connecticut and Nebraska.

Now, BD can expand production for Neopak syringes meant to meet the complex, evolving needs of biologics and combination products development. It offers the syringes in 1 mL and 2.25 mL formats to support a wide range of formulation requirements. The syringes integrate seamlessly with auto-injectors, too, enabling flexible, patient-centric drug delivery in the clinic and at home.

BD’s investment in Nebraska includes $100 million to establish Neopak production in Columbus. It expects supply to begin in mid-2026. The investment also supports additional line upgrades and capacity improvements. It plans to put the remaining $10 million toward cannula manufacturing capabilities.

The company said its latest investment reflects its commitment to building a more resilient and responsive pharmaceutical supply chain in the U.S. Localizing Neopak production can help ensure continuity, scalability and speed-to-market.

“As demand for biologics and GLP-1s accelerates, BD is strengthening its American manufacturing footprint to support U.S.-based drug delivery innovation and supply chain resiliency,” said Patrick Jeukenne, worldwide president of BD Pharmaceutical Systems. “This investment in Nebraska, advances our long-term growth strategy and reflects our commitment to partnering with biopharmaceutical innovators as they bring advanced therapies to patients who require next-generation drug delivery solutions.”