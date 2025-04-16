Bayer invests $44M in Pennsylvania manufacturing plant

Bayer announced today that it opened a 70,000-square-foot expansion at its Myerstown, Pennsylvania, facility.

The grand opening of the state-of-the-art facility follows a $44 million investment in 2022. Bayer says it reflects its commitment to providing self-care solutions to consumers across North America while advancing meaningful engagement with the local community.

This facility in Myerstown opened more than 75 years ago and now serves as the largest manufacturing site in the pharmaceutical giant’s Consumer Health network globally. It produces brands such as Aspirin, Aleve, Claritin, One A Day, Alka-Seltzer Plus, Midol and more.

Bayer said the facility can now advance its production capabilities through modernized technology and streamlined processes. The new space enables the movement of products more efficiently with eight new product packaging lines and automated systems in logistics.

“Our trusted brands have been helping people live healthier lives for generations. The Myerstown annex will enable us to bring science-backed products to market with more speed and reliability than ever before,” stated Dave Tomasi, President of Bayer’s Consumer Health division in North America. “The expanded facility will further strengthen our commitment to providing safe, effective and high-quality self-care solutions that our consumers and customers can depend on.”