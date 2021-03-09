Baxter to make Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in US

Baxter announced that its Baxter BioPharma Solutions business will make Moderna‘s COVID-19 vaccine at its fill/finish sterile manufacturing facilities in Bloomington, Ind.

The plan — announced yesterday — is for Baxter to make 60–90 million doses of the Moderna vaccine in 2021.

“We have seen a remarkable demonstration of scientific and health care expertise in the effort to develop vaccines for COVID-19,” said Marie Keeley, VP of Baxter BioPharma Solutions.

“Baxter is honored to provide our deep expertise in vaccine manufacturing to help partners like Moderna bolster the supply of their vaccine,” Keeley said in a news release.

Baxter’s 600,000 ft2, 700-employee campus in Bloomington has capabilities and expertise in parenteral delivery systems and clinical and commercial vaccine manufacturing — including preventive and seasonal vaccines for global markets.

The major COVID-19 vaccine makers have been making a host of manufacturing outsourcing deals — sometimes with competitors — as they seek to ramp up production enough to meet U.S. and worldwide goals to reach herd immunity against the novel, potentially deadly coronavirus.

“This additional production will help us continue to scale up our manufacturing capacity in the United States,” Moderna CTO Juan Andres said of the deal with Baxter.