Baxter bolsters fill-finish capabilities with $100M investment in Germany

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) plans to invest roughly $100 million to expand a sterile fill-finish manufacturing plant in Halle/Westfalen, Germany.

BioPharma Solutions (BPS), a subsidiary of Deerfield, Illinois–based Baxter, will manage the new facility.

BPS supports pharmaceutical companies through a range of offerings, including scientific support, sterile contract manufacturing and parenteral delivery systems.

Baxter anticipates that the construction of a new manufacturing building will begin in 2022, and the plant will be operational in 2024.

The new facility will include equipment for lyophilization (free drying), which can improve the stability and shelf life of drugs, vaccines and other products.

The facility will also have an aseptic syringe filling line to produce pre-filled syringes to meet the growing demand for that product.

The BPS site in Halle/Westfalen has been operational for more than 60 years.

Baxter has made a number of expansions to the plant last year. Last year, it announced the expansion of Pharma Production Building E, which is a facility focused on contract manufacturing of oncology products.