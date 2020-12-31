AstraZeneca vaccine recipients in U.K. will wait up to 12 weeks for second dose

An inexpensive COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) — now authorized in the U.K. — could go on to become the most widely used in the world. It is inexpensive and easy to produce.

But a major hurdle that could slow its rollout in the U.K. after yesterday’s approval is the question of how to best use the vaccine in the real world.

Complicating matters is U.K. regulators’ decision to allow the second dose of the vaccine to be administered up to 12 weeks after the first dose. The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, the country’s regulatory authority, estimated that the plan would enable the U.K. to double the number of vaccine recipients in the coming months. But the 12-week period is a longer time period than most of the Phase 3 clinical trial participants waited for a second dose.

Get the full story on our sister site Drug Discovery & Development.