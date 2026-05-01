AstraZeneca opens new API manufacturing plant in Dublin

AstraZeneca has officially opened its new active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Dublin, Ireland.

IDA Ireland, the foreign direct investment arm of the Irish government, said in a news release that the new facility brings advanced automation, AI and innovative new technologies into one place to continue to innovate in science and manufacturing.

“Healthcare and biopharma remain a key growth driver within IDA Ireland’s strategy, and investments like this new API facility underline Ireland’s strength in advanced manufacturing, innovation and talent,” said Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland. “We are delighted to support AstraZeneca as it continues to expand its operations in Dublin, creating high-value jobs and strengthening the resilience of global supply chains while delivering life-changing medicines for patients worldwide.”

This marks the latest expansion for AstraZeneca, which also recently invested $2 billion to expand its operations in Maryland in the U.S.

“This cutting-edge API commercialization facility is an innovative and unique asset in our global operations network, and plays a key role in the development and launch of our new medicines across our oncology portfolio and beyond,” said Pam Cheng, EVP, Global Operations, IT & chief sustainability officer, AstraZeneca. “Through advanced automation, AI and innovative new technologies, we’re pushing the boundaries of science and manufacturing – enhancing speed, flexibility, and sustainability to deliver future therapies to patients.

This marks the latest pharmaceutical expansion in Dublin, following West’s expanded contract services facility announced last month.

(Learn more about Ireland’s medtech ecosystem here and read an interview about the company’s growing medtech prospects with IDA Ireland here.)