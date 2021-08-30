AstraZeneca mandates COVID-19 vaccination for U.S. employees

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) will require that its American employees be fully vaccinated if they plan to work in its facilities or visit customers.

Cambridge, U.K.–based AstraZeneca said the plan would also apply to workers at Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Boston, Mass.). AstraZeneca completed its acquisition of Alexion in July.

AstraZeneca employees can seek vaccine exemptions but must obtain a weekly COVID-19 test.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Moderna (NSDQ:MRNA) and Lilly (NYSE:LLY) have announced similar initiatives for U.S. employees.

Outside of the pharmaceutical industry, many notable employees also require vaccine mandates. For example, in finance, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and JP Morgan Chase have announced such policies.

The federal government has embraced vaccine mandates for its employees.

Tech companies such as Google, Uber and Microsoft are also requiring vaccination of office-based workers.

AstraZeneca plans on shipping up to three billion doses of its COVID-19 internationally by the end of the year. The vaccine is not yet available in the U.S.