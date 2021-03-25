AstraZeneca doubles down on COVID-19 vaccine performance

After a quarrel with its independent data safety monitoring board, AstraZeneca confirmed that its COVID-19 vaccine offers strong performance in protecting against COVID-19 in a U.S. study.

The company announced that the vaccine was 76% effective against symptomatic COVID-19. That figure was three points lower than the percentage it released on Monday. The data safety monitoring board had accused the company of cherry-picking data to inflate its efficacy rating. The 76% efficacy figure of the two-shot vaccine is marginally higher than that of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The J&J vaccine was 72% effective in the U.S. and 66% globally.

The 76% efficacy rate for AstraZeneca’s vaccine reflects a more recent validation of the study’s statistical analysis, including COVID-19 cases reported later in the trial.

The data is 100% effective at protecting against severe disease and death, according to AstraZeneca.

The company could release complete data from its U.S study in April.