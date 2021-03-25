Pharmaceutical Processing World

AstraZeneca doubles down on COVID-19 vaccine performance

By |

AstraZenecaAfter a quarrel with its independent data safety monitoring board, AstraZeneca confirmed that its COVID-19 vaccine offers strong performance in protecting against COVID-19 in a U.S. study.

The company announced that the vaccine was 76% effective against symptomatic COVID-19. That figure was three points lower than the percentage it released on Monday. The data safety monitoring board had accused the company of cherry-picking data to inflate its efficacy rating. The 76% efficacy figure of the two-shot vaccine is marginally higher than that of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The J&J vaccine was 72% effective in the U.S. and 66% globally.

The 76% efficacy rate for AstraZeneca’s vaccine reflects a more recent validation of the study’s statistical analysis, including COVID-19 cases reported later in the trial.

The data is 100% effective at protecting against severe disease and death, according to AstraZeneca.

The company could release complete data from its U.S study in April.

 

 

Tell Us What You Think!

Related Articles Read More >

Search Pharmaceutical Processing