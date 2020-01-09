ASLS wins Frost & Sullivan bioprinting award

Advanced Solutions Life Sciences announced that it won the Frost & Sullivan 2019 Bioprinting Value Leadership Award for demonstrating best-in-class biofabrication, hardware, software and consulting services.

Last month’s award highlights global consultancy firm Frost & Sullivan’s view that ASLS develops unique and cost-effective solutions to advance the development of life-saving drugs by way of 3D bioprinting, with emphasis on tissue engineering.

Louisville, Ky.–based ASLS produces the BioAssemblyBot, which it touts as the world’s only 3D bioprinter with a six-axis robotic arm to translate regenerative medicine therapies from benchtop to bedside.

“ASLS is an organization grounded in customer satisfaction & continuous improvement, delivering true value through their market-leading 3D bioprinters,” Frost & Sullivan senior research analyst in life sciences Aarti Chitale said in a news release. “It has developed an extensive ecosystem comprising of biofabrication, vascularization and machine learning software to support adjacent applications in research laboratories to biopharmaceutical factories. ASLS is drastically simplifying the tissue engineering workflow, while expanding experimental throughput by 20x in most cases.”

The 50-person company is looking to continue its growth with a strategic R&D and distribution partnership with GE Healthcare Life Sciences (NYSE:GE) centered around the goal of personalized tissue regeneration, which was announced last month.

Get the full story at our sister site, Medical Design & Outsourcing.