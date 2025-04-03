Ashland expands pharmaceutical tablet coating plant in Brazil

Ashland announced that it completed a $10 million expansion of its pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Cabreúva, Brazil.

The company plans to mark the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony tomorrow, April 4. This investment significantly expands Ashland’s pharmaceutical footprint in the region and capabilities to meet increasing market demand for coated tablets in Latin America and Brazil.

Ashland said its investment also includes the modernization of equipment for microbial protection in personal care applications at the R&D laboratory of the company’s technical center in São Paulo. It follows previous investments to expand bioresorbable polymer manufacturing in Mullingar, Ireland, and biofunctionals R&D in Shanghai, China.

The new state-of-the-art equipment enhances Ashland’s capabilities in tablet coatings application, color matching, stability and quality evaluation. Through enhancements to the R&D lab, Ashland can offer customized solutions to industry needs, plus innovative solutions with ultra-high solids coating, moisture protection, odor and flavor masking and modified release systems. To ensure optimal performance, local Ashland employees underwent specialized training at the company’s headquarters in the U.S. and with equipment manufacturers.

“Our focused actions continue to demonstrate Ashland’s strategies to globalize, innovate and invest as a means of driving superior differentiation for customers and increase shareholder value,” said Guillermo Novo, chair and CEO, Ashland. “The investments we have made in Cabreúva and São Paulo are supporting the globalization of our expertise in tablet coatings and microbial protection. They ensure even more innovation, collaboration and technical support for Ashland customers.”