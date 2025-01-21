Aragen brings in $100M to expand pharma outsourcing offerings

Aragen announced that it received a $100 million investment to support the expansion of its pharmaceutical outsourcing services.

Quadria Capital, an Asian healthcare-focused private equity fund, made the investment. This results in the company acquiring a minority stake in Aragen, primarily through a fresh capital infusion. A small portion comes from the sale of shares by existing investors. The investment makes Quadria the second strategic investor in Aragen, following Goldman Sachs.

Aragen said the partnership further solidifies its reputation for providing concept-to-clinic and concept-to-commercial services.

The funding supports Aragen’s strategic expansion of capabilities and infrastructure. According to a news release, it allows the company to meet the growing demand for outsourcing services from innovators in the U.S. and Europe.

Aragen said it’s now well-positioned to benefit from macro trends in the outsourcing market as western innovators seek to diversify and secure their supply chain against global factors. The company can deliver early discovery through commercial manufacturing for small molecules and biologics for these innovators.

“We are delighted to welcome Quadria to Aragen,” said CEO Manni Kantipudi. “This investment marks a pivotal moment as we scale to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving market. Our expanded capabilities will allow us to support the rising demand for integrated discovery and manufacturing services, and, most importantly, help our customers accelerate their programs to market faster and more efficiently.”