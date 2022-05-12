Material science specialist Aptar CSP Technologies (Auburn, Alabama) has opened a new manufacturing site in Europe that can produce its Activ-Blister technologies for oral slide dose drugs.

Three companies were involved in opening the facility, including Aptar CSP, pharma packaging equipment firm Uhlmann and Ivers-Lee, a contract manufacturer.

Uhlmann provided a blister machine validated to package oral solid dose drug products with

Aptar CSP’s Activ-Blister packaging. The machine can produce up to 250 blisters per minute.

Aptar CSP notes that a contract manufacturing organization in EMEA will provide customer support for local companies.

The company plans to eventually introduce the technology to the Asian market.

“Expanding global manufacturing sites for Activ-Blister technology reflects our commitment to delivering global access to innovative active material science solutions for patients and consumers,” said Badre Hammond, VP Commercial Operations and GM APAC, Aptar CSP Technologies, in a statement.