Aphena reveals plans for third-party logistics division

Aphena Pharma Solutions has announced the launch of a Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Division at its campus in Cookeville, Tenn. The pharmaceutical packaging and manufacturing company plans to complete the new division by the end of the year and serve new clients in early 2022. The 3PL unit will cater to the prescription pharmaceutical market, focusing on generics, OTC drugs, and nutraceutical/homeopathic medicines.

In addition to distribution services, the 3PL division will offer accounting services, cold chain services, controlled room temperature storage, and DEA schedule II (vault) and DEA schedule III-V storage. Additionally, the company is pursuing NABP’s Drug Distributor Accreditation.

Last week, the company announced that it had named Troy Blodgett the vice president and general manager of its 3PL division.

At the start of the year, the company announced that it was nearly finished with a $21 million, 500,000 ft2 expansion.