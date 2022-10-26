Aphena Pharma Solutions announced that it completed its $20 million expansion and renovation in Cookeville, Tennessee.

The company began its expansion and renovation in mid-2019. It said in a news release that it adds a “large amount” of solid dose packaging capacity.

“The expansion added a new 500,000-square-foot facility that is purpose-built for FDA pharmaceutical packaging of solid dose and biologic products,” said Eric Allen, Aphena’s president and COO. “In addition, the new facility has now been FDA inspected, and we have completed our first group of generic and brand product transfers with FDA approval.”

Aphena provides contract packaging and manufacturing services. Its reach extends to the pharmaceutical, consumer health, biologics and medical device markets. It has two FDA- and DEA-registered locations in the U.S. Aphena handles solid-dose liquids, gels, creams, ointments, foams, suspensions and lotion-based products.

The added space allows Aphena to grow its bottle and blister packaging capacity. It adds four additional high-speed bottling lines and two additional high-speed blister lines for solid-based products. The company said this makes it a strong strategic growth partner for any generic or OTC pharmaceutical company.

“We are very excited to be able to provide this level of capacity to continue to support the pharmaceutical generic and OTC industries,” said Paul Glintenkamp, senior director of sales at Aphena. “This new facility allows Aphena to continue its positive growth with much larger pharmaceutical partners, effectively making us one of the top five United States-based contract packaging companies in the pharmaceutical industry.”