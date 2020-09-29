Aphena Pharma announces $21M expansion in Tennessee

Aphena Pharma Solutions recently announced that it is spending $21 million to expand its Solid Dose Division in Cookeville, Tenn

Aphena Pharma has purchased a 500,000 ft2 property, purpose-built for FDA manufacturing and packaging operations. Renovations have already started to turn the site into a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical packaging and distribution facility that will also serve as Aphena’s new corporate headquarters.

The project, when completed by Feb. 1, 2021, will add 258,000 ft2 to Aphena’s present Cookeville footprint, enabling toe company to expand into biologics, cold chain storage and third-party logistics distribution.

“This new facility will make Aphena a top contender in the pharmaceutical contract service space, starting with over 12,000 pallets of cold chain storage capacity,” said Eric Allen, Aphena’s EVP of sales.

“Being able to offer turnkey packaging and distribution services for biologic products, plus expanding the current operations with newly innovated bottling and packaging lines, will continue to attract key pharmaceutical customers to the Middle Tennessee area.”

The expansion will include the installation of 24 high-speed bottling lines and eight thermoform blister packaging lines — as well as 200,000-plus square feet of warehouse space for a new, third-party logistics program for current and future customers.

“The Solid Dose Division and recent Liquids Division expansions will establish Aphena’s position as one of the most diversified manufacturing and packaging companies in the pharmaceutical industry,” said Aphena CEO Shawn Reilley. “These growth strategies will continue to offer our customers expanded project capabilities at every level, and it will create a very large employment opportunity, both in Cookeville and at our facility in Easton, Md.”