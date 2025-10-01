Amgen to invest $650M in Puerto Rico biologics facility

Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) recently announced it will invest $650 million to expand its biologics manufacturing facility in Juncos, Puerto Rico, a move expected to create nearly 750 jobs across construction and advanced manufacturing.

The expansion will increase drug production capacity and integrate advanced technologies into operations, part of the company’s strategy to bolster its U.S. manufacturing network and supply chain resilience.

“This expansion underscores Amgen’s commitment to U.S. biomanufacturing and to strengthening the resilience of our global supply chain,” said Robert Bradway, Amgen chair and CEO. “By growing our capacity to deliver innovative medicines with cutting edge technology in our manufacturing plants, we will not only better serve patients but also create high-quality jobs that reinforce America’s leadership in biotechnology.”

Puerto Rico leaders welcomed the investment as both an economic and strategic milestone.

“Amgen’s multimillion-dollar expansion reflects a bond of mutual loyalty: Amgen’s sustained investment and Puerto Rico’s skilled, resilient workforce reinforcing each other over time,” said Puerto Rico Governor Jenniffer González Colón. “This new expansion not only strengthens U.S. supply chain security through reshoring, it also opens new horizons for our people as we build an innovation ecosystem that positions Puerto Rico as the strongest biopharmaceutical hub in the United States.”

The project follows a series of large-scale Amgen investments, including a $600 million science and innovation center in California and manufacturing expansions of $900 million in Ohio and $1 billion in North Carolina. The company says it has invested more than $40 billion in U.S. manufacturing and R&D since 2017, supported by federal pro-growth tax policies.