Amgen to spend $900M to expand U.S. biopharma manufacturing

Amgen announced that it plans to invest $900 million to expand its pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Ohio.

The expansion brings the total number of jobs created to 750. Amgen’s total investment in Central Ohio now eclipses $1.4 billion.

“Amgen has been a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of biologic medicines since 1988. Today’s investment reinforces our ongoing commitment to expanding U.S. manufacturing and ensuring patients around the world have access to our innovative medicines,” said Robert A. Bradway, chair and CEO at Amgen. “Ohio offers a supportive business climate, skilled workforce, and strategic location, making it an ideal choice for this next phase of our investment.”

Amgen first established its presence in Ohio in June 2021 with plans to invest in a state-of-the-art biomanufacturing facility in the Columbus region. This initial investment enhanced its U.S. manufacturing capabilities and created 400 jobs upon opening. The company says its investments since 2017 total nearly $5 billion in direct capital expenditures in the U.S. It said it generated an additional downstream output to the U.S. economy of approximately $12 billion.

According to Amgen, the Ohio expansion enhances its global biomanufacturing network, leveraging decades of operational expertise and technological advancements. It also follows a recent announcement of a $1 billion investment in Holly Springs, North Carolina. The company plans to build a second manufacturing plant in the Raleigh suburb.

The domestic expansion also comes as more companies consider ways to enhance their U.S. infrastructure amid potential supply chain disruptions from the Trump Administration’s proposed tariffs.