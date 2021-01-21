Amazon offers to help Biden administration with vaccine distribution

Amazon (NSDQ:AMZN) issued a letter to recently inaugurated President Joe Biden offering assistance with COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

President Biden, who was sworn into office yesterday, was addressed in the letter from Amazon announcing its availability to help with his intent to distribute 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office.

The letter congratulated Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration and said that its more than 800,000 U.S. employees — most of whom are classified as “essential workers” amid the pandemic — should receive the approved vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna as soon as possible.

“The essential employees working at Amazon fulfillment centers, AWS data centers and Whole Foods Market stores across the country who cannot work from home should receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest appropriate time,” Amazon CEO, Worldwide Consumer, Dave Clark wrote.

Clark went on to point out that Amazon has in place an agreement with a licensed third-party occupational healthcare provider to administer vaccines on-site at Amazon facilities, and the company is “prepared to move quickly” once doses are made available.

He then wrote that the company is prepared to leverage its capabilities to assist in the country’s vaccination efforts, saying that Amazon’s scale can make a meaningful impact and the employees “stand ready to assist” in the attempt to immunize the nation.

“Since the beginning of the crisis, we have worked hard to keep our workers safe,” Clark wrote. “We are committed to assisting your administration’s vaccination efforts as we work together to protect our employees and continue to provide essential services during the pandemic.”

Biden and his administration have yet to publicly accept or decline the suggestion made by Amazon, but the President is vocal in his efforts to increase vaccine distribution immediately.

“We don’t have a second to waste when it comes to getting this virus under control,” Biden Tweeted today. “That’s why today, I’ll be signing executive actions to expand testing, administer vaccines, and safely reopen schools and businesses.”