Aldevron and Ginkgo Bioworks announce mRNA manufacturing ‘breakthrough’

The partnership between Aldevron (Fargo, N.D.) and Ginkgo Bioworks (Boston) has resulted in an improvement in the manufacturing yield of the vaccinia capping enzyme (VCE).

VCEs are often used in the production of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics.

The new production protocol is more than 10 times more efficient than the prior process, according to a statement from both firms. The gene therapy company Aldevron will have exclusive rights to the protocol conditions of the manufacturing process. Ginkgo Bioworks specializes in synthetic biology.

“Aldevron’s industry-leading products and services are the foundation for some of the most exciting advances in biological science today,” said Jason Kelly, CEO of Ginkgo Bioworks, in a statement.

Tom Foti, president of Aldevron’s protein business unit, predicted the new production method would “accelerate mRNA therapeutic and vaccine development for manufacturing teams around the world.”

Ginkgo Bioworks is poised to go public via a merger with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Company, a SPAC. Earlier this year, the investment firm Cathie Wood of Ark Invest pegged Ginkgo’s valuation at $15 billion.

Last month, Aldevron revealed a strategic partnership with AavantiBio focused on gene therapies for rare genetic diseases. Under the terms of the partnership deal, Aldevron will manufacture plasmids for AavantiBio’s gene therapy programs.