African Union vaccine initiative receives $45M

An African Union effort to strengthen public health and improve vaccine access in Africa has received a $45 million financing package.

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, the African Development Bank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) jointly announced the package for VaxSen, a subsidiary of Senegal’s Institut Pasteur de Dakar (IPD). This agreement underscores Senegal’s commitment to advance shared public health initiatives.

According to a news release, the investment aims to enhance vaccine production capacity, support local supply chains and establish a robust network for vaccine distribution across Africa. It aligns with the African Union’s Vision 2040, which seeks to produce 60% of the continent’s vaccine needs locally.

The collaboration focuses on expanding IPD’s state-of-the-art MADIBA facility, a hub for vaccine manufacturing. It also aims to drive job creation and economic growth. The investment helps address critical gaps in global vaccine supply chains to improve resilience against pandemics and preventable diseases.

Dr. Amadou Sall, CEO, IPD, said: “This partnership illustrates the power of collaboration in transforming health systems in Africa. With this funding, we are moving closer to vaccine sovereignty and ensuring that no African is left behind in accessing life-saving solutions.”