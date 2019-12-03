ACG Group introduces next-gen pharma production, inspection and packaging equipment

The portfolio draws on equipment technology from two of the company’s four business units: ACG Engineering and ACG Inspection. The machines — ranging from tablet presses to blister and carton packing equipment to serialization units for Track and Trace applications — are meant to take pharmaceutical production to the next level through ACG’s USER approach, according ACG. USER stands for UltraHMI, StealthDesign, ExploreAR (Augmented Reality) and RevealiOT.
The new machines include the Protab 300 NXT, Protab 700 NXT, BMax NXT, KartonX NXT and Verishield CS18 NXT.
Here’s more about the facets of USER:
- UltraHMI is ACG’s newly imagined HMI system, which the company says provides seamless control of high-precision, contamination-free machines requiring minimal human-machine interaction. There’s a simplified operator experience, better data visualization, a decision-centric dashboard and IIoT connectivity.
- StealthDesign is the smooth and flowing style that ACG says gives the machines a sleek, new look with maximized output at a minimized footprint.
- ExploreAR is ACG’s augmented reality features with real-time monitoring, remote diagnosis and proactive service support, proactive maintenance and more realistic operator training.
- RevealiOT is ACG’s IIoT platform which enables intermachine connectivity and smart manufacturing processes via what the company describes as easy-to-read dashboards detailing heretofore difficult-to-measure KPIs.
Tell Us What You Think!