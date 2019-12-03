ACG Group introduces next-gen pharma production, inspection and packaging equipment

ACG Group (Mumbai) this week rolled out what it described as a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical production, inspection and packaging equipment.

The portfolio draws on equipment technology from two of the company’s four business units: ACG Engineering and ACG Inspection. The machines — ranging from tablet presses to blister and carton packing equipment to serialization units for Track and Trace applications — are meant to take pharmaceutical production to the next level through ACG’s USER approach, according ACG. USER stands for UltraHMI, StealthDesign, ExploreAR (Augmented Reality) and RevealiOT.

The new machines include the Protab 300 NXT, Protab 700 NXT, BMax NXT, KartonX NXT and Verishield CS18 NXT.

Here’s more about the facets of USER: